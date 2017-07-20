PORSCHE MACAN 3.6 TURBO PDK 5d AUTO 400 BHP

Accessories

Carrera White metallic with Black & Garnet Red leather interior, huge specification Macan Turbo costing approx £73,000 new with over £9,000 in cost options. Facelift model with revised Sat Nav & Media system, LED headlights, full glass panoramic sunroof with power blind, privacy glass, Power steering Plus, Air suspension with adjustable driving modes, Sport Chrono Package, 20-inch Macan SportDesign wheels in Black, Lane change assist & lane assist, light comfort package, 18-way adaptive sports seats inc comfort memory package, heated seats & heated steering wheel with PDK paddles, adaptive radar cruise control, loadspace management system, HomeLink garage door opener, park assist front & rear with reversing camera, 3-zone climate A/C, multi-function display in dash, voice control, Apple Car Play & Apps, Bluetooth telephone, Sport & Sport Plus settings. 3.6 twin Turbo with 400bhp 0-62 in 4.8 seconds & 165mpg. plus more. One owner with only 6,000 miles & immaculate throughout CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Alloy Wheels - 21in Sport Classic Painted, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Black-Garnet Red 2-tone Int. & Partial Lthr Seats, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control - Trizone automatic climate control, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Parking Brake - Electric Parking Brake, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Cornering Lighting - Exterior Cornering Lighting, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, External Temperature Display, Front Fog Lights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Headlight Elevation - Automatic, Heated Rear Screen, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Hill Holder, HomeLink (Garage-Door Opener), Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment, Interior Finishes -