PORSCHE MACAN 3.0 TD V6 S PDK AWD 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: 3.0 TD V6 S PDK AWD 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
Metallic Jet Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, VAT Q, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, 20?? RS Spyder Design Alloys, Privacy Glass, Contrast Stitching, Halogen Headlights, Electric Heated Seats with Memory, Ultrasonic Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Electric Steering Column, 3 Spoke Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Daytime Driving Lights, Voice Control, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Air Con, 11k Miles, Jet Black Metallic With Black Leather/Alcantara, 50,950
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
