PORSCHE MACAN 3.0 TD V6 S PDK AWD 5dr Auto

£50,950
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: MACAN Trim: 3.0 TD V6 S PDK AWD 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black

Metallic Jet Black, CALL 01245 351234, BLACK, 1 owner, Black Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, VAT Q, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, 20?? RS Spyder Design Alloys, Privacy Glass, Contrast Stitching, Halogen Headlights, Electric Heated Seats with Memory, Ultrasonic Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Electric Steering Column, 3 Spoke Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Daytime Driving Lights, Voice Control, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Air Con, 11k Miles, Jet Black Metallic With Black Leather/Alcantara, 50,950

  • Ad ID
    319369
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

