2015 Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

car description

Warranty until 29/09/2018, Porsche Communication Management/Navigation Module, Alloy Wheels-20in Macan SportDesign, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Adaptive Sports Seats incl. Comfort Memory Pack., Monochrome Black Exterior (high-gloss), Black Standard Interior, Light Comfort Package icw Comfort Memory Package, Jet Black Metallic Paint, Rear Side Airbags, Privacy Glass, Telephone Module, Automatica. Dimming Exteri. and Interior Mirrors, 12 months warranty, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Auto Start/Stop Function, High - Resolution 7 - inch Colour Touchscreen, Digital Radio, ParkAssist Front and Rear, Automatic Climate Control with Separate Temperature Settings for Driver and Front Passenger, Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM), CDR Plus Audio System with Radio with RDS Twin Tuner and Single CD/DVD Drive, Supporting MP3 Playback, On - Board Computer, Rain Sensor, Auto Hold Function - Porsche Hill Control (PHC), Tinted Heat - Insulating Glass All Round. 5 seats, Metallic Black, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles