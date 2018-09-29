loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2015 Porsche Macan S Diesel 5dr PDK

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Warranty until 29/09/2018, Porsche Communication Management/Navigation Module, Alloy Wheels-20in Macan SportDesign, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Adaptive Sports Seats incl. Comfort Memory Pack., Monochrome Black Exterior (high-gloss), Black Standard Interior, Light Comfort Package icw Comfort Memory Package, Jet Black Metallic Paint, Rear Side Airbags, Privacy Glass, Telephone Module, Automatica. Dimming Exteri. and Interior Mirrors, 12 months warranty, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Auto Start/Stop Function, High - Resolution 7 - inch Colour Touchscreen, Digital Radio, ParkAssist Front and Rear, Automatic Climate Control with Separate Temperature Settings for Driver and Front Passenger, Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM), CDR Plus Audio System with Radio with RDS Twin Tuner and Single CD/DVD Drive, Supporting MP3 Playback, On - Board Computer, Rain Sensor, Auto Hold Function - Porsche Hill Control (PHC), Tinted Heat - Insulating Glass All Round. 5 seats, Metallic Black, Open 6 Days A Week (Sundays and Bank Holidays by appointment), Part Exchange Up Or Down, Anything Considered, Warranty Included, Competitive Finance Options. Vehicles

Accessories

2015 porsche macan s diesel 5-door pdk black alloy-wheels airbag dvd metallic mp3 pasm privacy-glass rds sat-nav warranty german rwd sportscar automatic semi-automatic 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324385
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Macan
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
Email Dealer >>

High Street, Box
Beverley, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed