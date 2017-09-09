loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN S RACECAR 2006

£18,995
professionally built this year by Strasse to compete in the Porsche Club Championship Class 2 fitted with a 2.7 engine - could revert to 3.4 engine and be road legal at additional cost. Only competed in 3 race meetings since race conversion with promising results - 2nd in class PCGB Brands Hatch, 3rd in class PCGB Oulton Park, 1st in class CSCC Croft. Spec. includes Gripper limited slip differential, fully welded in Protection and Performance roll cage, Recaro seat, fire extinguisher and seat belts all in date, new Gaz Gold suspension with 2 way adjustment, Milltech exhaust, 18inch wheels, new front and rear brake discs and brake pads,

  • Ad ID
    316879
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2006
Unit 911, Bridge Road, Holbeck
Leeds, LS11 9UG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

