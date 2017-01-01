loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman S

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3387cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 2 571 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 5.40secs Top Speed: 171Mph BHP: 296 Just arrived as a part exchange this lovely 2006/06 Porsche Cayman S has done just 2571 miles from new. A one owner car with full Porsche service history it is finished in Seal Grey with black leather. Options include PCM satnav, xenon headlights, CD changer, climate control, Bose Audio and trip computer. The car looks superb on 19″ alloys.

Accessories

malton porsche cayman s grey 1-owner 6-speed alloy-wheels black-leather bose fsh manual sat-nav xenon 2006 leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol mid-engine 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224480
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    2571 mi
Email Dealer >>

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed