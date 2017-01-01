car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3387cc Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Mileage: 2 571 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 5.40secs Top Speed: 171Mph BHP: 296 Just arrived as a part exchange this lovely 2006/06 Porsche Cayman S has done just 2571 miles from new. A one owner car with full Porsche service history it is finished in Seal Grey with black leather. Options include PCM satnav, xenon headlights, CD changer, climate control, Bose Audio and trip computer. The car looks superb on 19″ alloys.