PORSCHE CAYMAN S Auto

£46,990
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26810 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: Black Metallic

Air Conditioning,Heated Seats,Top Tinted Windscreen,20'' 911 Turbo Design Wheels,Anti-Theft Protection,Bi-Xenon Headlights With Dynamic Cornering Lights,BOSE Surround Sound System Including CD Storage Box,Brake Assist System,Comfort Seats With Driver Memory,Floor Mats,Low Tyre Pressure Indicator,PDK 3-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles,Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK),Sport Chrono Package Plus,Sports Exhaust System,Telephone Module For PCM,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    323914
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26810 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

