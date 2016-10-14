Porsche Cayman S 3.4 PDK

car description

The second generation Cayman was unveiled at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show. The production 981 was released as a 2014 model in the spring of 2013. The new car was available in both standard Cayman with a 2.7 L engine, and as Cayman S with a 3.4 L engine. Both versions are available with either a 6-speed manual or a dual-clutch 7-speed PDK transmission.

The 981 features upgrades including a new body, a longer wheelbase, a wider front track, and a redesigned interior that matches the firm's contemporary 911 models.

The new model gained acclaim in the motoring press as one of the best handling sports cars at any price, due to its-mid engine layout and driving dynamics. The Cayman S benefits from the same engine and running gear as Porsche's latest 3.4 L version of the 911

The Porsche Cayman S PDK offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2014 ‘14’ plate with a very extensive options list and brake calipers finished in the eye-catching Porsche Acid Green found on the 918 hypercar.

Having covered only 22620 miles from new and boasting a full Porsche service history, the latest of which was carried out by Porsche Centre Portsmouth in May 2016 at 10,061 miles, this particular vehicle also benefits from