Porsche Cayman S 3.4 PDK Coupe

car description

The second generation Cayman was unveiled at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show, the 981 features upgrades including a new body, a longer wheelbase, a wider front track, and a redesigned interior that matches the firm's contemporary 911 models. The Cayman S also boasts impressive performance figures recorded at 325bhp and a 0-60mph time of only 4.6 seconds. This particular example also benefits from a host of desirable options over the standard spec which includes PCM Sat Nav, Sport Chrono Pack, Sports Steering Wheel with Paddles etc.... Fully prepared for sale by our award winning Porsche factory trained technicians to a very high level, so if you are in the market for a 981 Cayman S then this is the one to buy! The service history is as follows: 03/10/2015 - Porsche Centre West London @ 5481 miles 27/01/2017 - Porsche Centre Bournemouth @ 12644 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Black/Luxor Beige Leather PCM 3 - Touchscreen Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Sport Chrono Pack Plus BOSE Surround Sound Electric Memory 14-Way Sports Seats PASM - Porsche Active Suspensi