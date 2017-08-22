loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman S 3.4 Manual Low Mileage

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Full Terracotta Hide Sports Seats Porsche Communication Module (Navigation) Radio CD Xenon Headlights with Wash Black Headlining Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Porsche 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels Full Service History.

Accessories

porsche cayman s 3400cc manual low mile blue alloy-wheels fsh sat-nav xenon 2008 fast german rwd sportscar petrol mid-engine 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    2008 mi
Email Dealer >>

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed