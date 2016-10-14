PORSCHE CAYMAN S 2dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: S 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 4626 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: Miami Blue

20-inch Carrera S Wheels,Burmester High-End Surround Sound-System,LED Headlights Including PDSL,Adaptive Sports Seats Plus 18-Way Electric,Sports Exhaust System incl. Sports Tailpipes in Silver,GTS Sport Steering Wheel,Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management,Front and Rear ParkAssist With Reversing Camera,Sports Suspension -20 mm with PASM,Light Design Package,Sport Chrono Package including Mode Switch,Two-Zone Automatic Climate Control,Wheel Centres With Full-Colour Porsche Crest,6-speed Manual Gearbox,Automatically Dimming Mirrors With Integrated Rain Sensor,Seat Heating,Connect Plus,Cruise Control,Digital Radio

  • Ad ID
    405263
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4626 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
£58,500

Porsche Centre Leicester
Leicester, LE49LP, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

