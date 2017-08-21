ONE former keeper Porsche Cayman presented in Midnight Blue comes with a full Porsche history and the following specification; Metropole Blue leather interior, three spoke leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, Porsche CDR24, electric heated mirrors, rear park assist, bluetooth phone kit, home light function, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), heated rear windscreen and 18" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 78,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: Midnight Blue
porsche cayman reserved blue alloy-wheels blue-leather bluetooth leather manual petrol 2007 hands-free blue-interior fast german rwd sportscar mid-engine 2wd dark-interior
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...