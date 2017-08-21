Porsche Cayman Reserved

car description

ONE former keeper Porsche Cayman presented in Midnight Blue comes with a full Porsche history and the following specification; Metropole Blue leather interior, three spoke leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, Porsche CDR24, electric heated mirrors, rear park assist, bluetooth phone kit, home light function, Porsche Stability Management (PSM), heated rear windscreen and 18" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 78,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2007 (07) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: Midnight Blue