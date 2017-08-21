Porsche Cayman Reserved

car description

Porsche Cayman PDK presented in Carrara White comes with a full service history and the following specification; PCM 3 with navigation and bluetooth, PDK gearbox, heated and crested sports seats, 19" sport design alloys in gloss black, xenon headlamps, rear parking sensors, iPod/USB/AUX connectivity, Carrara White painted centre console, multi function steering wheel, tinted glass, cruise control and auto dimming rear view mirror. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 51,794 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2011 (11) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.9 Finished in: Carrara White