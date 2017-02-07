Porsche Cayman Reserved

car description

Porsche Cayman presented in Carmine Red comes with a full Porsche history and the following specification; tan leather, heated seats, three spoke leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM2) with satellite navigation, phone module, radio with CD, Bose sound, rear park assist, Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and 18" alloy wheels with coloured crested centre caps. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2008 (58) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: Carmine Red