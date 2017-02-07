loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman Reserved

POA
Porsche Cayman presented in Carmine Red comes with a full Porsche history and the following specification; tan leather, heated seats, three spoke leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM2) with satellite navigation, phone module, radio with CD, Bose sound, rear park assist, Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and 18" alloy wheels with coloured crested centre caps. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Manual Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2008 (58) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.7 Finished in: Carmine Red

porsche cayman reserved red alloy-wheels bose heated-seats leather manual petrol sat-nav 2008 fast german rwd sportscar mid-engine 2wd

  • Ad ID
    235324
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

