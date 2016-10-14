PORSCHE CAYMAN R Pdk

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: R Pdk Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 29000 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: Black

2012 Porsche Cayman 3.4 R - PDK,2012 Porcshe Cayman 3.4 R - PDKThe second Porsche in history to wear the unique R badge A very nice Cayman 3.4 R which comes as standard with the power upgrade kit, 19 inch lightweight Spyder alloys, Aluminum doors, sports chassis with lowered suspension. A true lightweight Porsche with roots back to the early R. The first Cayman to have a greater power to weight ratio than the entry level 911!! Also fitted wih the following options above standard spec: Basalt Black MetallicBlack leather Sport SeatsSport Chrono Plus7 Speed PDKPCM Sat NavHeated Seats Auto Air Con / Climate controlRear Park AssistRear WiperPainted centre consolXenon headlights with PDLSUpgraded Sound System Current mileage: 29,224First Registered: 30th March 2012 Service history:20/07/2015, 25,189 miles, Minor, Porsche Main Dealer26/07/2016, 28,148 miles, Major, Porsche Main DealerNext service due July 2018Stock 37

  • Ad ID
    406689
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    29000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
