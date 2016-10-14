PORSCHE CAYMAN R Pdk

Accessories

2012 Porsche Cayman 3.4 R - PDK,2012 Porcshe Cayman 3.4 R - PDKThe second Porsche in history to wear the unique R badge A very nice Cayman 3.4 R which comes as standard with the power upgrade kit, 19 inch lightweight Spyder alloys, Aluminum doors, sports chassis with lowered suspension. A true lightweight Porsche with roots back to the early R. The first Cayman to have a greater power to weight ratio than the entry level 911!! Also fitted wih the following options above standard spec: Basalt Black MetallicBlack leather Sport SeatsSport Chrono Plus7 Speed PDKPCM Sat NavHeated Seats Auto Air Con / Climate controlRear Park AssistRear WiperPainted centre consolXenon headlights with PDLSUpgraded Sound System Current mileage: 29,224First Registered: 30th March 2012 Service history:20/07/2015, 25,189 miles, Minor, Porsche Main Dealer26/07/2016, 28,148 miles, Major, Porsche Main DealerNext service due July 2018Stock 37