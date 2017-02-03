Porsche Cayman PDK

car description

Porsche Cayman 981 2.7 PDK Registered May 2014 finished in Metallic Basalt Black with Heated Black Leather Sports Seats with Porsche Crest Embossed Headrests, 19 Inch Boxster S Alloy Wheels with Coloured Porsche Crest Centre Caps, Sports Exhaust, Porsche Communication Management including Satellite Navigation Module, Sound Package Plus, DAB Radio, Mobile Phone Prep, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto-Powerfolding Wing Mirrors, Rear Wiper, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Porsche Floor Mats, Deletion of Model Designation. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.