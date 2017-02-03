loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman PDK

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Porsche Cayman 981 2.7 PDK Registered May 2014 finished in Metallic Basalt Black with Heated Black Leather Sports Seats with Porsche Crest Embossed Headrests, 19 Inch Boxster S Alloy Wheels with Coloured Porsche Crest Centre Caps, Sports Exhaust, Porsche Communication Management including Satellite Navigation Module, Sound Package Plus, DAB Radio, Mobile Phone Prep, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto-Powerfolding Wing Mirrors, Rear Wiper, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Porsche Floor Mats, Deletion of Model Designation. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Part Exchange Welcome. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Accessories

porsche cayman pdk black alloy-wheels black-leather metallic parking-sensor sat-nav 2014 leather black-interior fast german rwd sportscar petrol automatic semi-automatic mid-engine 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    233994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Year
    2014
Email Dealer >>

Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed