Porsche Cayman ON SALE NOW

Maundrells are pleased to offer this Porsche Cayman S PDK first supplied by Porsche Centre Guildford complete with a full Porsche history. Porsche West London; 02/12/15 at 28,225 miles. Porsche Centre Cardiff; 31/05/17 at 48,857 miles. A pre-sale inspection has been completed in our on site workshop by Porsche trained technicians. This Porsche Cayman S PDK presented in Basalt Black comes with the following specification; black leather, adaptive electric seats with memory, three spoke PDK steering wheel with paddles, automatic climate control, Porsche Communication Module (PCM3) with navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity with media streaming, embossed headrests, cruise control, automatic dimming mirrors, automatic Xenon headlights, rain sensor, park assist front and rear, sport chrono plus, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), ceramic brakes with yellow calipers and 20" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. We are a respected Porsche specialist with full Porsche workshop facilities. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 56,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 3.4 Finish