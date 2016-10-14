Porsche > Cayman

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Tracker Fitted, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, Full main dealer service history An absolutely stunning one owner example finished in a gorgeous colour combination with a full Dick Lovett Porsche Centre Bristol service history from new. It has an incredible specification and extremely low mileage. This beautiful car looks absolutely like new and is fantastic value at this price, don't miss out... Arriving in stock 06.12.2017...