Porsche Cayman

Variant name:Coupe R ,Derivative:R ,Variant: 3.4 R 2dr PDK Porsche Cayman 3.4 R 2dr PDK

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Bi-Xenon lighting system with Dynamic cornering lights, Sports seats, Black Wheels painted, Sports exhaust system, Sports seat backrests in exterior colour, Painted headlamp cleaning system cover, 64-l-Fuel Tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 19 inch Boxster Spyder Wheel, Sound Package Plus incl. CD storage box, Automatic air conditioning, Cup holder, ParkAssist (rear), Sport Chrono Package Plus, Floor mats

  • Ad ID
    415196
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    21150 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.4
£44,990

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom

