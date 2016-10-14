Variant name:Coupe R ,Derivative:R ,Variant: 3.4 R 2dr PDK Porsche Cayman 3.4 R 2dr PDK
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module, Bi-Xenon lighting system with Dynamic cornering lights, Sports seats, Black Wheels painted, Sports exhaust system, Sports seat backrests in exterior colour, Painted headlamp cleaning system cover, 64-l-Fuel Tank, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Heated seats, 19 inch Boxster Spyder Wheel, Sound Package Plus incl. CD storage box, Automatic air conditioning, Cup holder, ParkAssist (rear), Sport Chrono Package Plus, Floor mats
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom