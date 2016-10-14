loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

Variant name:718 Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.5 S 2dr Porsche Cayman 2.5 S 2dr

Connect Plus, Sports Bucket Seats, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in silver colour), 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports suspension (-20 mm) with PASM, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) incl. mechanically locking rear differential, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), 6-speed manual gearbox, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Model designation '718', GT sport steering wheel

  • Ad ID
    414314
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RO16FXE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8219 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
£58,990

Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW
United Kingdom

