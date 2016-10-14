loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved,

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Sports exhaust system, Top tinted windscreen, Water repellent side windows, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Alcantara roof lining - Black, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Door armrest in leather, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Illumination of luggage compartment, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather door panels, Leather finish on door handles, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Rear luggage partition, Sport design steering wheel, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel

  • Ad ID
    413323
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    GTS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
