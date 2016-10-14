Porsche > Cayman

Accessories

Black rev counter, Electric engine and trunk lid release, Instrument cluster with high-resolution 4.6-inch TFT colour display, On board computer, Outside temperature gauge, PCM navigation module, Sports button, Universal Audio interface - AUX input, USB interface in rear, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Auto dimming interior/exterior mirrors+rain sensor, Automatic coming home lighting, Body colour door mirrors, Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe, Door sill guards with logo, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight washers, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Black roof lining, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger manual seat height adjust, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Dual zone air conditioning, Footwell illumination, Glovebox illumination, Heated seats, Ignition Lock illumination, Illumination of luggage compartment, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather finish on door handles, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Passenger footwell storage net, Porsche crest embossed in headrests, Sport design steering wheel, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel, Sound package plus - Cayman, 3 point automatic seatbelts, ABS, ASR + ABD, Black painted brake calipers, EDC, Electronic parking brake, Full size driver and passenger airbags, Motor Slip Regulation - Engine Drag Torque Control, POSIP, Seat belt force limiter, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side (thorax) airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm system with interior protection, Remote central locking including luggage compartment, Transponder engine immobiliser, Porsche stability management (PSM), Galvano silver interior trim, Sealing compound and compressor kit