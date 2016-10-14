loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2.9 2dr Porsche Cayman 2.9 2dr

Electric engine and trunk lid release, Multi function display, On board computer, Variable PAS, CD-30 CD radio, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatically extending split rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Front lip spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Preparation for the roof transport system, Top tinted windscreen, Water repellent glass in front side windows, 4 Lashing eyes in boot, Air recirculation control, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Electrically adjustable backrest, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather finish on door handles, Lockable glovebox, Luggage retainer on engine cover, Reading lights, Sports pedals, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Storage compartments in doors, Storage compartments in front section of centre console, 3 point inertia reel seatbelts, ABS, ASR + ABD, Black painted brake calipers, EDC, Emergency brake assist, Full size driver and passenger airbags, Hill start assist, Passive occupant restraint system, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side (thorax) airbags, Alarm system with interior protection, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Remote central locking including luggage compartment, Transponder engine immobiliser, Porsche stability management (PSM), Aluminium interior trim, Sealing compound and compressor kit

  • Ad ID
    404600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    DA60HCX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    44800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2010
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.9
£21,650

Alington Road,St Neots,Little Barford
PE19 6YH
United Kingdom

