loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman

Compare this car
£56,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Exterior colour: Miami Blue, Interior colour: Black standard int. i.c.w. sports seats plus, Cruise control,Electrically folding exterior mirrors including courtesy lighting,GT sport steering wheel,Model designation '718',Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM),ParkAssist (rear),Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK),Seat heating,Smoking package,Sports seats Plus (2-way, electric),19-inch Cayman S wheels,Bespoke video presentation available for this vehicle,Nationwide delivery available,Porsche Financial Seervices funding packages available,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4144 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2497
Email Dealer >>

Silverlink Park, Wallsend
Newcastle,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed