Porsche Cayman

£64,990
Variant name:718 Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.5 S 2dr PDK Porsche Cayman 2.5 S 2dr PDK

Connect Plus, Fully electric Sports seats (14-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Digital radio, SportDesign package, Sports tailpipes in silver colour, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera Classic wheels, Wheel centres with full-colour Porsche Crest, Cruise control, Smoking package, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), BOSE® surround sound-system, Leather interior package in two-tone combination

  • Ad ID
    329023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3780 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

