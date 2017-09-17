loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£64,950
car description

Variant name:718 Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 2.5 S 2dr PDK Porsche Cayman 2.5 S 2dr PDK

Accessories

Connect Plus, Adaptive Sports seats Plus (18-way electric), Automatically dimming mirrors with integrated rain sensor, Sport Chrono Package including mode switch, Digital radio, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipes in silver colour), Sun visors in leather, Steering column casing in leather, Porsche Crest embossed on headrests, Inner door sill guards in leather, Headlight cleaning system covers painted, Sports suspension (-20 mm) with PASM, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) incl. mechanically locking rear differential, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch 911 Turbo wheels, Heated multifunction steering wheel, Seat ventilation, Two-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Light design package, Speed limit display, ParkAssist (front and rear), Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM), Model designation '718', GT sport steering wheel, Leather interior package in two-tone combination

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329015
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4831 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

Evo
