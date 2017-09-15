Porsche > Cayman

Used condition, Franchise approved,
2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front lip spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Painted Porsche logo and model designation, Top tinted windscreen, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather finish on door handles, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Reading lights, Rear luggage partition, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...