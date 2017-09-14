Porsche > Cayman

Variant name:24V PDK ,Derivative:981 ,Variant: 24V PDK
Black rev counter,On board computer,Variable PAS,Universal Audio interface - AUX input,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe,Coming home function,Electric windows one touch open/close,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front lip spoiler,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Heated washer nozzles,LED daytime running lights,Painted Porsche logo and model designation,Top tinted windscreen,2 cupholders,3 x 12V power sockets,Air recirculation control,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment,Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment,Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front cupholders,Integrated head restraints,Interior orientation lighting,Leather finish on door handles,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lid in aluminium,Reading lights,Rear luggage partition,Storage compartments in doors,Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel,ABS,ASR + ABD,Black painted brake calipers,EDC,Electronic parking brake,Full size driver and passenger airbags,POSIP,Seatbelt pretensioners,Side (thorax) airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system with interior protection,Remote central locking including luggage compartment,Transponder engine immobiliser,Porsche stability management (PSM),Galvano silver interior trim,Sealing compound and compressor kit
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...