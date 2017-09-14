loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£41,990
Variant name:24V PDK ,Derivative:981 ,Variant: 24V PDK

Black rev counter,On board computer,Variable PAS,Universal Audio interface - AUX input,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe,Coming home function,Electric windows one touch open/close,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front lip spoiler,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Heated washer nozzles,LED daytime running lights,Painted Porsche logo and model designation,Top tinted windscreen,2 cupholders,3 x 12V power sockets,Air recirculation control,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment,Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment,Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front cupholders,Integrated head restraints,Interior orientation lighting,Leather finish on door handles,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lid in aluminium,Reading lights,Rear luggage partition,Storage compartments in doors,Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel,ABS,ASR + ABD,Black painted brake calipers,EDC,Electronic parking brake,Full size driver and passenger airbags,POSIP,Seatbelt pretensioners,Side (thorax) airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system with interior protection,Remote central locking including luggage compartment,Transponder engine immobiliser,Porsche stability management (PSM),Galvano silver interior trim,Sealing compound and compressor kit

  • Ad ID
    324470
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    CN15VLD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    17920 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.7
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

