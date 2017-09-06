loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Brushed stainless steel central tailpipe, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front lip spoiler, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Painted Porsche logo and model designation, Top tinted windscreen, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather finish on door handles, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Reading lights, Rear luggage partition, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310792
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2706
Email Dealer >>

Sheffield Road, Meadowhall
Sheffield,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed