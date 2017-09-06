loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman

Compare this car
£33,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatically extending split rear spoiler, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric/heated door mirrors, Chrome plated stainless steel tailpipes, Coming home function, Door entry guards in stainless steel, Dual tailpipe, Electric windows one touch open/close, Front fog light/position light, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated washer nozzles, High level LED brake light, Solid paint, Windscreen with grey top tint, Alcantara handbrake/gearshift, Alcantara roof lining, Alcantara steering wheel rim, gear lever and handbrake grip, Coat hook integrated into back seat, Continuously variable dimming interior light, Cup holders, Door entry guards with Cayman S logo, Electrically adjustable backrest, Floor mats in interior colour, Footwell illumination, Front door storage bins, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Leather finish on door handles, Leather interior in standard colour, Lockable glovebox, Luggage retainer on engine cover, Porsche crest embossed in headrests, Sports look pedals with rubber insert/stainless steel frame, Storage compartments in front section of centre console, Storage pockets in backrests of front seats, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310791
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    28500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3386
Email Dealer >>

Silverlink Park, Wallsend
Newcastle,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed