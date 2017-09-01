loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

POA
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Brushed stainless steel twin exhaust pipes, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Painted front air intake grilles, Painted Porsche logo and model designation, Painted spoiler lip, Top tinted windscreen, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Door armrest in leather, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather door panels, Leather finish on door handles, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Reading lights, Rear luggage partition, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9600 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

