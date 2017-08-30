car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, 19'' Alloys, Full service history We are proud to offer for sale, this stunning Porsche Cayman S. Finished in Black with Natural Sand Leather interior, the car has upgraded 19'' Porsche Turbo 2 alloy wheels. Baby brother to the iconic Porsche 911, this Camyan S still packs a punch thanks to its 3.4 litre engine and Tiptronic gearbox together producing 295 BHP getting from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds. The car has been well maintained with services at 12k miles, 24k mile, 36k miles, 42k miles, 50k miles and 61k miles. The car also had a cam belt change at 42k miles. Prior to collection, the car will get 12 months MOT and also undergo our multi point inspection. This car comes as standard with a gold cover warranty.