Porsche Cayman

POA
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Aerodynamic wipers, Aspherical driver's exterior mirror, Automatic coming home lighting, Door sill guards with logo, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front apron with integrated air inlets, Front fog lights, Front spoiler lip in black, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Rear apron, Sport exterior mirrors, Sports exhaust system, Titanium front grille, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Alcantara door handle, Alcantara door panel armrest, Alcantara roof lining - Black, Alcantara sports steering wheel, Centre console storage, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Footwell illumination, GT4 embossed head rests, Illumination of luggage compartment, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307935
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    GT4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1560 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

