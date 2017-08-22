loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£49,900
Variant name:718 Coupe ,Variant: 2.0 2dr PDK, 20inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management PCM incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche 718 Cayman PDK finished in Black with Black leather/Aclantara Interior and Aluminium Trim Finisher. 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces, Sport Seats w Electric Backrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Auto Lights,Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.

20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interface.

  • Ad ID
    306057
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    40MSX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8232 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Meadowhall Riverside,Sheffield,Meadowhall Road
S9 1BW,
United Kingdom

