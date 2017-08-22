Porsche > Cayman

Variant name:718 Coupe ,Variant: 2.0 2dr PDK, 20inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management PCM incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Porsche 718 Cayman PDK finished in Black with Black leather/Aclantara Interior and Aluminium Trim Finisher. 20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interfaces, Sport Seats w Electric Backrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Auto Lights,Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars.
20-inch Carrera Sport wheels, Sports steering wheel in carbon, Sports seat, Air Conditioning , Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl. Mobile Phone Preparation, Audio Interface.
Meadowhall Riverside,Sheffield,Meadowhall Road
S9 1BW,
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...