Porsche Cayman

£13,000
Variant name:24V ,Derivative:2.7 987 2dr ,Variant: 24V Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 5+ owners, 2 seats, Specification Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Grey Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £13,000 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    283174
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    NJ07VDN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    74770 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2007
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.7
Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom

