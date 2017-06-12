Porsche > Cayman

Variant name:24V ,Derivative:2.7 987 2dr ,Variant: 24V Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 5+ owners, 2 seats, Specification Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Grey Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £13,000 p/x welcome
Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 5+ owners, 2 seats, Specification Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Grey Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £13,000 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The Porsche 911 has passed a significant milestone, with the one-million...