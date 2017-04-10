loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Porsche Cayman

Compare this car
£35,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Tracker Fitted, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Bose, Multi-Disc CD Player, 2 Keys, Full Main Dealer Service History, 19'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Tracker Fitted, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, ABS, Air Bag, Auto Lighting, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Bose, Multi-Disc CD Player, 2 Keys, Full Main Dealer Service History, 19'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258154
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2706
Email Dealer >>

Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed