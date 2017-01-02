loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£59,990
car description

Variant name:Coupe GTS ,Derivative:GTS ,Variant: 3.4 GTS 2dr PDK Porsche Cayman 3.4 GTS 2dr PDK

Accessories

On board computer, Variable PAS, Universal Audio interface - AUX input, USB interface in rear, 2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe, Coming home function, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Heated rear windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, LED daytime running lights, Sports exhaust system, Top tinted windscreen, Water repellent side windows, 2 cupholders, 3 x 12V power sockets, Air recirculation control, Alcantara roof lining - Black, Clothes hooks on front seat backrests, Door armrest in leather, Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment, Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment, Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors, Footwell illumination, Front cupholders, Illumination of luggage compartment, Integrated head restraints, Interior orientation lighting, Leather door panels, Leather finish on door handles, LED reading lights, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lid in aluminium, Rear luggage partition, Sport design steering wheel, Storage compartments in doors, Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel, Sport chrono pack - Cayman (PDK), 3 point automatic seatbelts, ABS, ASR + ABD, EDC, Electronic parking brake, Full size driver and passenger airbags, POSIP, Seat belt force limiter, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side (thorax) airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm system with interior protection, Remote central locking including luggage compartment, Transponder engine immobiliser, Galvano silver interior trim, Sealing compound and compressor kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224757
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    14860 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.4
Link Park,Cardiff,Penarth Road
CF11 8TW,
United Kingdom

