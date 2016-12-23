loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£31,990
car description

Variant name:24V S PDK ,Derivative:24V S PDK ,Variant: 24V S PDK

Accessories

Infotainment Package, 7-speed double clutch transmission (Porsche Doppelkupplung - PDK), Heated seats, Standard seat, 19 inch Turbo II Wheel, Wheel centre set, Top tinted windscreen, Fully automatic climate control, ParkAssist, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Floor mats, PDK 3-spoke sports steering wheel with shift paddles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222298
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WV60GYK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    35786 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2010
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.4
Frankland Road,Swindon,Blagrove
SN5 8YG,
United Kingdom

