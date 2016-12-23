loading Loading please wait....
Porsche Cayman

£43,990
car description

Variant name:24V S PDK ,Derivative:24V S PDK ,Variant: 24V S PDK

Accessories

Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipe), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Wheel Caps, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Top tinted windscreen, ParkAssist front and rear, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    PJ13MGJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    16069 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.4
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom

