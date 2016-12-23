Porsche > Cayman

Variant name:24V S PDK ,Derivative:24V S PDK ,Variant: 24V S PDK
Sports seats Plus (2-way electric), Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Sports exhaust system (incl. sports tailpipe), Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 20-inch Carrera Classic wheel, Wheel Caps, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Top tinted windscreen, ParkAssist front and rear, BOSE® Surround Sound System, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...