Porsche > Cayman

Variant name:24V PDK ,Derivative:24V PDK ,Variant: 24V PDK
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch Carrera S wheel, Rear wiper, Wheel Caps, Cruise control, Sound Package Plus, Top tinted windscreen, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist front and rear, Power steering Plus, Digital radio (DAB DAB DMB), Electric folding outside mirrors, Floor mats, Multi-function steering wheel
The Paddock,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7UH,
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
RM Sotheby’s has announced a number of highlights for next year’s Paris ...