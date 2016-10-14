loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: GT4 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6018 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Racing Yellow

Accessories

20'' GT4 Wheels,6-Speed Manaual Gearbox,Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB),Full Bucket Seats,Sport Chrono Package,Sports Exhaust System,Bi-Xenon Main Headlights In Black,Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Telephone Module (Bluetooth),Sound Package Plus,Universal Audio Interface (AUX),Carbon Interior Package,Centre Console Trim In Carbon,Door Sill Guards In Carbon Illuminated,DAB Digital Radio,Fuel Tank 64L

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414853
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    GT4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6018 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
£87,000

Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom

