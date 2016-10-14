PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: GT4 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6018 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: Racing Yellow
20'' GT4 Wheels,6-Speed Manaual Gearbox,Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB),Full Bucket Seats,Sport Chrono Package,Sports Exhaust System,Bi-Xenon Main Headlights In Black,Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS),Porsche Communication Management (PCM),Telephone Module (Bluetooth),Sound Package Plus,Universal Audio Interface (AUX),Carbon Interior Package,Centre Console Trim In Carbon,Door Sill Guards In Carbon Illuminated,DAB Digital Radio,Fuel Tank 64L
Porsche Centre Glasgow
Renfrew, PA48XT, Renfrewshire
United Kingdom