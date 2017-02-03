Porsche Cayman 3.4S Manual

car description

An extremely clean example in Arctic silver, trimmed with blue leather. This low mileage Cayman 3.4 S is offered for sale equipped with PCM satellite navigation, 19" sport design alloys, sports seats with embossed head rests, Bose sound system, Xenon lights, rain sensitive wipers, self dimming mirrors, automatic air conditioning/climate control and trip computer. Cridfords Ltd Independent Porsche Specialists since 1987, full service history, 6 months warranty. Ask us about the Cridfords Care package including an additional 12 months warranty and Williams F1 ceramic coating paint protection for only £995.00.