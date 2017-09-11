loading Loading please wait....
» » »

PORSCHE CAYMAN 3.4 S 2dr PDK Auto

Compare this car
£40,910
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 3.4 S 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37921 Engine Size: 3436 Ext Color: White

Accessories

24 Months Porsche Approved Warranty, 20? Carrera S Alloys, 7 - Speed PDK Double Clutch Transmission, Porsche Communication Management, Navigation Module - PCM, Bluetooth Connectivity, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Sound Package Plus, Universal Audio Interface, White Instrument Dials, Air Conditioning

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37921 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3436
  • Engine Model
    3436
Email Dealer >>

Porsche Centre Bolton
Bolton, BL32RJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed