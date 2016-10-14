PORSCHE CAYMAN 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Racing Yellow
VAT Qualifying Vehicle,20'' Carrera S Alloy Wheels,Wheels Painted Satin Platinum,BOSE Surround Sound System,PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Managment),Porsche Entry & Drive,Reversing Camera with Park Assist,LED Headlights,PDLS (Porsche Dynamic Light System),GT Sport Steering Wheel,Black Sports Tailpipes,Sports Seats,Porsche PDK 7 Speed Double Clutch Transmission,LCA (Lane Change Assist),Heated Multi Function Steering Wheel,Automatic Air Conditioning,Power Steering Plus,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Model Designation on Doors in Black,Tinted Tail Lights,Includes Balance of Manufacturers Warranty Until 29/09/20
Porsche Centre Silverstone
Northampton, NN126PF, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom