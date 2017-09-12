PORSCHE CAYMAN 2dr PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 2dr PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1421 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: White
20'' Carrera S Wheels,Wheels Painted In Satin Platinum,Navigation Module,Preparation For Mobile Phone,Bi-Xenon Headlights,Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus,Park Assist Front And Rear,BOSE Surround Sound System,Porsche Communication Management,Universal Audio Interface,Digital Radio,Power Steering Plus,Seat Heating,Sports Seats Plus,Sports Tailpipe,Sport Design Steering Wheel,Porsche Crest Embossed On Head Rests,Wheel Caps,Porsche Doppelkupplung,Automatically Dimming Interior And Exterior Mirrors,Rear Wiper,2 Years Porsche Approved Warranty,2 Years Porsche Roadside Assistance,Video Of Car Available On Request
Porsche Centre Edinburgh
EH153HR, Midlothian
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...