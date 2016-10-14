loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V S PDK Semi Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V S PDK Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19880 Engine Size: 3400 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

On board computer,Silver rev counter,Variable PAS,Universal Audio interface - AUX input,USB interface in rear,2 speed front wipers + intermittent wipe,Automatic headlights,Brushed stainless steel twin exhaust pipes,Coming home function,Electric windows one touch open/close,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Green tinted heat insulating glass,Heated washer nozzles,LED daytime running lights,Painted front air intake grilles,Painted Porsche logo and model designation,Painted spoiler lip,Top tinted windscreen,2 cupholders,3 x 12V power sockets,Air recirculation control,Clothes hooks on front seat backrests,Door armrest in leather,Driver/passenger electric backrest adjustment,Driver/passenger seats fore/aft adjustment,Driver/passenger sunvisors and vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front cupholders,Integrated head restraints,Interior orientation lighting,Leather door panels,Leather finish on door handles,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lid in aluminium,Reading lights,Rear luggage partition,Storage compartments in doors,Tilt/height adjustable steering wheel,ABS,ASR + ABD,EDC,Electronic parking brake,Full size driver and passenger airbags,POSIP,Red painted brake calipers,Seatbelt pretensioners,Side (thorax) airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm system with interior protection,Remote central locking including luggage compartment,Transponder engine immobiliser,Porsche stability management (PSM),Galvano silver interior trim,Sealing compound and compressor kit,Porsche Cayman 3.4 S 2dr PDK

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416125
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    19880 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3400
  • Engine Model
    3400
£46,850

Porsche Centre Swindon
Swindon, SN58YG, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

