PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V S 2006

car description

WE CAN BEAT 99% OF ANY FINANCE PACKAGE YOU HAVE BEEN OFFERED PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.autosolutionsofhampshire.co.uk. JUST FIND YOUR VEHICLE OF INTEREST AND CLICK THE APPLY ICON FOR AN EASY QUICK DECISION OR CALL US ON 01252 318417 TO APPLY. SEE WEBSITE FOR TERMS and CONDITIONS ;;AUTO SOLUTIONS OF HAMPSHIRE AREDELIGHTED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING PORSCHE CAYMAN S 3.4 ,THIS CAR IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT AND DRIVES SUPERB, COMES WITH ALL USUAL REFINEMENTS PLUS 7.4K OF PORSCHE EXTRAS AS FOLLOWS:;PCM with satellite navigationGBP 1,815;19-inch Carrera Sport WheelGBP 1,414;Bi-Xenon lighting systemGBP 705;Telephone module for PCMGBP 523;3-spoke multi-funct. spts steering wheelGBP 471;CDC-4 six-disc CD autochangerGBP 348;Park assist (rear)GBP 325;Automatic Climate ControlGBP 308;Seat heatingGBP 269;Door entry guards in stainless steelGBP 198;Soft ruffled leather seatsGBP 182;Extended trim package doors in leatherGBP 175;Stainless steel tailpipes, chrome platedGBP 166;Floor mats with leather edgingGBP 138;Instrument surround in leatherGBP 135;Porsche Crest embossed on head restraintGBP 126;Wheel centresGBP 107;Total Price of Optional Equipment GBP 7,405 ;COMES WITH A GREAT SERVICE HISTORY WITH MAINLY PORSCHE AND PORSCHE NORTHWAY. PORSCHE CHESTER IN 2012@ 83473 REPLACED THE ENGINE FOR A BRAND NEW ONE.;COMES WITH FULL RAC 82 POINT CHECK READY FOR THE NEW OWNER GIVING THEM PEACE OF MIND.; INCLUDES 3 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND CAN BE EXTENDED AT BUYERS CHOICE, HPI CLEAR, FINANCE FOR ALL CIRCUMSTANCES ARRANGED, DEBIT/CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, COME AND VISIT US AT OUR FRIENDLY FAMILY RUN SHOWROOM TODAY. MAIN ROAD LOCATION ON A325 FARNBOROUGH ROAD. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!. PLEASE CALL BEFORE VIEWING AS THIS CAR IS NOT ALWAYS ON SITE 01252 318471