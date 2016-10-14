PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V PDK Semi Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V PDK Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 17920 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) incl navigation module with universal audio interface, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Seat heating, 20-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, Wheel Caps, Sound Package Plus, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist front and rear, Digital radio,CARS (exc. Off-Road)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416106
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    17920 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
£40,990

Porsche Centre Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118TW, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

