PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V PDK Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27550 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Silver
Rhodium Silver Metallic, 1 owner, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 19-inch Boxster S wheel, Cruise control, Sound Package Plus, Top tinted windscreen, Smoking package, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist rear, Sport Chrono Package with dynamic transmission mounts, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 2 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 36,788
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom
For years, Porsche 911 fans claimed that there would only ever be one tr...
The life of a Porsche engineer must be quite challenging at times. Whene...