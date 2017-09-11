loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V PDK Auto

£36,788
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V PDK Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27550 Engine Size: 2700 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Rhodium Silver Metallic, 1 owner, Porsche Communication Management (PCM) including navigation module with universal audio interface, Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), 19-inch Boxster S wheel, Cruise control, Sound Package Plus, Top tinted windscreen, Smoking package, Preparation for mobile phone, ParkAssist rear, Sport Chrono Package with dynamic transmission mounts, Floor mats, SportDesign steering wheel. 2 seats, Porsche Chester are looking for similar Cars. Please contact Mike Priddy 07712 525684, FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY**, 36,788

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27550 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2700
  • Engine Model
    2700
Porsche Centre Chester
Chester, CH659LF, Cheshire
United Kingdom

