PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V PDK 2012

car description

Immaculate Condition looks new with 10k of extras in Bassalt Black Met with Black Leather interior Full service and Break Fluid history, Sports Design Alloy Wheels 19'' with 4 Bridgestone N rated Tyres, Low Mileage 25,100 only This Gen 2 PDK Automatic transmission car has all the Manuals and 2 Keys., Upgrades - CD Player, PCM Satellite Navigation, Sports Chrono Package, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Seats, Fully Electric amd Memory Adjustable Seats, Leather Interior, Hardbacked Sports Seats, Rear Park Distance Control, PSM, Digital Climate control with Air Condition, Sports Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights with LED Daylight Running, Porsche Floor Mats, Computer (driver Information), Metalic paint, Basalt Black Side Air Intakes, Sports Plus, Heated Front and Rear Windows, Standard Features - Central locking, Air conditioning, Radio, Power steering, Alarm, Electric windows, Electric door mirrors, Remote central locking, Lumbar support, Alloy wheels, Parking aid, Auxiliary Input, DVD, MP3 Player, Traction control, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Immobiliser, Airbags Driver/Passenger and Side. 2 seats, Black, ******************** ********Next Service due Oct 2019, New Mot on point of sale ************************************************************, Safety Vehicle inspection Prior to Sale with a minimum of 6 months Comprehensive Warranty with option to extend we can also provide competitive and flexible finance options. first see vehicle will not, GBP 29,500