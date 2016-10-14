loading Loading please wait....
PORSCHE CAYMAN 24V

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: PORSCHE Model: CAYMAN Trim: 24V Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 43800 Engine Size: 2900 Ext Color: Basalt Black

2012 Porsche Cayman 2.9 - Manual,2012 Porsche Cayman 2.9 ManualA nice spec'd, late gen II Porsche Cayman, Manual with the following options from factory.Basalt Black BodyworkBlack Leather interiorHeated Seats19" Carrera Classic alloysTop Tinted WindscreenAir ConditioningDVD NavigationUpgraded Sounds packageUMI InterfacePCM3 Porsche Comm ManagerTelephone Module for PCM3Navigation Module for PCM3Next Service Due Oct 2018Next MOT Due March 201803/02/2014 18,864 miles - Porsche Main Dealer22/02/2016 33,497 miles - Porsche Main Dealer24/10/2016 37,253 miles - Porsche Main DealerStock number 4

  • Ad ID
    406693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Porsche > Cayman
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    43800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2900
  • Engine Model
    2900
£24,995

